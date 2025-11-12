Double Standards: US Calls Pakistan Blast 'Terrorism', Delhi Explosion 'Terrible Event'; Faces Criticism

Many Social Media Users in India Questioned Why the US Embassy Avoided Using the Word “Terrorism” in its Statement on the Delhi Car Bomb Blast that killed 12 People. | Image: ANI

New Delhi: Following recent explosions in New Delhi and Islamabad, US embassy’s post on social media over the deadly explosion near Red Fort in Delhi received massive criticism on Tuesday, social media users criticized the US embassy's responses as exhibiting a double standard.

Social media backlash erupted after the embassy's delayed message for the New Delhi blast used "thoughts and prayers" and called it a "terrible explosion," while its message for the Islamabad incident promptly used "terrorism" and expressed "solidarity" with Pakistan.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of those who were lost in the terrible explosion in New Delhi last night. We wish a swift recovery to those who were injured. Ambassador Sergio Gor," the US embassy in India's official X handle posted on November 11.

A day after the massive blast in the national capital, that killed at least 12 people and left 27 others injured in a suicide blast outside the district and sessions court building in Islamabad's G-11 area, Dawn reported.

This coincided with several major events taking place in the capital, including the Inter-Parliamentary Speakers' Conference, the 6th Margalla Dialogue, and a cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi.

Soon after the incident, the US embassy in Islamabad took to X and wrote, “The United States stands in solidarity with Pakistan in the struggle against terrorism. Our condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in today’s senseless attack. We wish a swift recovery to those injured. We condemn this attack and all forms of terrorism and remain committed to supporting the Government of Pakistan’s efforts to ensure peace and stability in their nation.”

Many Social media users in India questioned why the US embassy avoided using the word “terrorism” in its statement on the Delhi car bomb blast that killed 12 people, even as it prominently referred to Pakistan’s struggle against terrorism.

An X user wrote, “Now it is getting clear... For US Embassy in India the blast in Delhi is just an explosion, but whereas for US Embassy in Pakistan the blast in Lahore is an act of terror.... Now we can see who the real partners are.”

"It took the US Embassy in India took nearly a day to tweet condolences for the terror attack here, but the US Embassy in Pakistan was quicker for the Pakistani attack. It seems terror in India is viewed through a different prism than elsewhere," banker Shiva Mudgil said.