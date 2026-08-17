‘Dowry, Cruelty, Abetment to Suicide, Evidence Tampering’: CBI Files First Chargesheet in Twisha Sharma Death Case

Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a partial chargesheet in the Twisha Sharma death case, leveling serious charges including dowry murder, cruelty, abetment of suicide, and offences under the Dowry Act against her husband Samarth and mother-in-law Giribala. The agency has also flagged issues of forced abortion and evidence tampering, while a court-ordered second post-mortem by an AIIMS medical board has concluded that Twisha died by suicide with no medically significant injuries indicating physical assault or struggle.

The investigation revealed that both the accused persons had subjected the deceased to such severe mental cruelty that she was left with no choice except to end her life. Accordingly, due to the continuous mental cruelty, on 12.05.2026, the deceased committed suicide by hanging herself with the help of a gymnastic belt/strap attached to an iron bar in the tin shed on the terrace of her matrimonial house, the probe revealed.

Twisha Sharma’s father, Navnidi Sharma, said the chargesheet covers key allegations.

“They have mentioned dowry murder, cruelty, abetment of suicide, forced abortion, and tampering with evidence… It includes two mobile phones, laptops, and DVRs. These are the remaining reports which is pending, and they are very important, they will play an important role. After that, a proper challan will be presented,” he stated.

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Advocate Anurag Shrivastava, representing the family, clarified that the chargesheet is not yet complete.

“As for the current developments, the CBI has not yet filed the complete charge sheet; they have filed a partial one. They have leveled charges regarding dowry death, abetment to suicide, and offenses under the Dowry Act against both Samarth and Giribala," he said.

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"The allegations are very serious—repeated harassment over dowry, constant pressure based on false claims about her past relationships and character assassination, and coercion to undergo an abortion. They have gathered substantial evidence regarding all this, which we will now examine. Apart from family witnesses, the evidence includes statements from doctors and independent witnesses,” he said.

He added that forensic analysis of critical digital evidence remains pending: “Regarding the seized DVR—which was the subject of allegations concerning witness tampering—as well as the mobile phones (belonging to Trisha and Samarth) and the laptop, the CBI has stated that they have not yet received the forensic (FSL) reports. The court has granted the CBI permission to continue the investigation. Once the FSL reports are received, if the involvement of other individuals is discovered, they will be named as accused; if further witnesses are found, their statements will be recorded; and if additional charges are warranted, they will be added.”

AIIMS Board Confirms Twisha Sharma Died By Suicidal Hanging

The AIIMS medical board that conducted a court-ordered second postmortem in the Twisha Sharma death case has concluded that she died by suicidal hanging. The five-member board submitted its final 11-page forensic opinion to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in a sealed cover on July 10, stating there is no injury of medico-legal importance suggestive of physical assault or struggle on the body.

The board was constituted on the directions of the Madhya Pradesh High Court in its May 22 order in Writ Petition No. 19119 of 2026. It carried out the autopsy on May 24 and also visited the crime scene as part of its forensic investigation. The findings were handed over only to the investigating agency in compliance with the court’s order that they be submitted in a sealed envelope. A copy of the compliance has been sent to the Registrar General of the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

Dr Sudhir Gupta, Head of the Department of Forensic Medicine at AIIMS, said the board examined every aspect of the case in detail before arriving at its conclusion.

“The medical board deliberated very minutely on the details of the case from all possible angles, took into consideration all available national and international journals for almost one month and has given a detailed opinion with scientific justification. It is a crystal-clear opinion for the CBI and for the judiciary in the interest of truth and justice,” Dr Gupta said, adding that it is a case of suicide and there are no signs of any physical assault on the deceased’s body.

He further noted that the board had resolved the disputed issue surrounding the ligature material, including the gymnastics belt with a metal ring, that had emerged during the investigation.