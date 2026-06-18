Dowry Demand, Abuse, CCTV Surveillance: Newlywed Dies by Suicide Just 47 Days After Marriage; Husband Arrested

A 26-year-old newlywed woman allegedly died by suicide in Ambernath, Maharashtra, just 47 days after her wedding. The family of the deceased has leveled severe allegations against her husband and in-laws, claiming she was going through relentless dowry harassment, physical violence, and CCTV tracking, which ultimately pushed her to the brink.

Following the incident, local police arrested her husband, Nitin Tilkar, along with his mother and brother, and have officially launched a criminal investigation.

Shift in Dynamics After the Wedding

The victim, identified as Vishakha Tilkar, tied the knot with Dr. Nitin Tilkar on April 30. According to the victim's family, interactions between the two households were perfectly cordial leading up to the marriage. However, the environment allegedly deteriorated immediately after Vishakha moved into her new matrimonial home.

Vishakha’s relatives state that she was subjected to continuous physical and mental torment by her husband and his family, who expressed deep dissatisfaction regarding the wedding gifts and traditional exchanges.

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Under Constant Camera Watch

The pressure quickly escalated. The family claims that Vishakha was repeatedly coerced into demanding gold and cash from her parents, facing intense intimidation whenever these demands went unfulfilled.

Compounding the abuse, the husband allegedly established a system of constant surveillance. He installed CCTV cameras both inside and outside the residence to closely monitor her everyday actions. According to the police complaint, Vishakha was aggressively questioned over routine interactions, facing confrontations and physical assaults simply for speaking to neighbors or outsiders.

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The family revealed that just two days before her death, Vishakha was physically beaten after she was spotted talking to a woman from the neighborhood.

Police Investigation and Charges Filed

On Tuesday, Vishakha was found hanging inside the residence. Upon receiving the notification, officers from the Shivajinagar police station arrived at the scene, took custody of the body, and sent it for a post-mortem examination. Law enforcement officials noted that a preliminary inquiry confirmed the presence of operational CCTV cameras across the property, supporting claims that the husband strictly tracked the victim's movements.

Acting on the formal complaint lodged by Vishakha’s relatives, the police registered a case against Dr. Nitin Tilkar, her mother-in-law Chhaya Tilkar, and her brother-in-law Ninad Tilkar. The charges include abetment of suicide and dowry-related harassment, among other relevant legal provisions. All three suspects were taken into custody on Wednesday.