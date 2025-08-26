'Dowry Demands Never Stopped': Parents Tell Arnab How Nikki’s Matter Was Discussed In Khap Panchayat

Greater Noida: In a nation moving towards modernity, the brutal immolation of 28-year-old Nikki Bhati in Greater Noida is a horrifying throwback to a medieval mindset, sparking national outrage and forcing a painful re-examination of the insidious evils of dowry, domestic violence, and the parallel justice systems that enable them.

Nikki’s story is not just one of a murder; it is a chronicle of systemic failure. It is the story of a life extinguished allegedly by her husband, Vipin Bhati, following a dispute over her aspiration to be financially independent, to reopen her beauty parlour, and her social media presence, which her in-laws reportedly forbade. It is a story that reveals how "reconciliation" can become a death sentence and how traditional community structures, like the Khap Panchayat, can become a shield for perpetrators rather than a protection for victims.

A Family’s Unimaginable Grief and Overlooked Warnings

Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Nikki’s parents unveiled a harrowing timeline of unending abuse and escalating dowry demands.

Their testimony paints a picture of a daughter trapped in a cycle of violence, returning home multiple times after assaults, only to be persuaded to return to her in-laws' home in the fading hope of peace.

The dowry gifts, by any measure, were lavish, which included a Scorpio SUV, a Royal Enfield motorcycle, and gold. Yet, they were never enough. The abuse, both verbal and physical, continued, culminating in an audacious demand for an additional ₹36 lakh.

Nikki’s mother revealed that the accused husband not only beat Nikki but also her sister, who was married into the same family. He allegedly sought to control and take the money she earned herself, a testament to his desire to dominate and impoverish.

The Fatal Allure of the Khap Panchayat

The family turned to the institution their community trusts first, the Khap Panchayat, to resolve the issues with their daughters' in-laws. In April, both families sat before this council of elderly men. The outcome, as recalled by the parents, was a familiar script in which the in-laws apologized, promised the abuse would never be repeated, and showed a willingness to reconcile.

“In our community, we go to the Khap Panchayat first and try to resolve things internally,” the father explained, highlighting a deeply ingrained cultural practice that often prioritizes family and community honour over individual justice and safety. Heeding the Panchayat's advice and the societal pressure to "adjust," Nikki’s mother asked her daughter to go back, believing it was her family at the end.

This decision now hangs over them as a source of unimaginable grief and haunting questions. The Khap Panchayat’s intervention provided a false sense of resolution, effectively returning Nikki to her abusers and closing the door on the formal legal system that might have saved her.

Dodging Accountability: A Parallel System Under Fire

When confronted on national television, Sube Singh Samain, a Congress leader and national spokesperson for the Khap Panchayat, dodged any accountability for this catastrophic failure. He defended the Khap Panchayat, stating, “No case has ever been resolved in the courts even to this day, the way it is solved in khap panchayat,” emphasizing their role in listening to both sides and settling matters to keep homes "settled."

This defence was met with fiery rebuttals. Arnab Goswami bluntly stated, “Had the family of the victim gone to the police instead of the khap panchayat, the police would've acted before Nikki would've been killed... we shouldn't encourage a parallel system like khap panchayat.”

He also pressed Sube Singh on the patriarchal core of these institutions, that why there are no women members, and why do only men decide on issues that directly destroy women's lives?

Lalitha Kumaramangalam, BJP Leader & Former Chairperson of the National Commission for Women, unequivocally stated, "Khap Panchayats are illegal. Yet, every single political party is afraid to confront them. Even I went there once, and I too was scared."

A Nation’s Reckoning: What Kind of Mentality Are We Heading Towards?

Nikki’s parents now seek justice, demanding the demolition of the perpetrators' properties to ensure accountability and act as a deterrent. But their demand points to a larger, more urgent need, the demolition of an archaic mentality.

The question that demands an answer in 2025 is How are we still witnessing women being burned alive for dowry? What kind of society allows its systems to repeatedly fail its women? Nikki Bhati’s case is a tragic symptom of a deeper disease, a culture that still commodifies women, that values community honour over a woman’s right to life and dignity, and that empowers unofficial, patriarchal councils over the rule of law.