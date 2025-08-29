Dowry Horror in Bengaluru: Pregnant Techie Found Dead, Husband and Mother-in-Law Arrested for Harassment

Bengaluru: A 27-year-old pregnant software engineer Shilpa, was found dead at her home in BTM Layout I Stage, South Bengaluru, on Tuesday night.

Her husband, Praveen, and his mother, Shantavva, have been arrested by Suddaguntepalya police on charges of dowry harassment and abetment to suicide.

Shilpa, a former Infosys employee and mother of a nearly two-year-old son, was reportedly expecting her second child. Her family alleges that she was a victim of persistent physical and mental abuse for dowry, which ultimately led to her death.

According to the police complaint filed by Shilpa's mother, B. Sharada, Praveen's family had initially demanded ₹15 lakh in cash, 150 grams of gold, and various household articles at the time of their marriage in December 2022.

The family claims to have spent over Rs 35 lakh on the wedding and gifted the demanded gold. However, the harassment for more dowry allegedly continued after the marriage.

Sharada stated that Praveen, a former software professional who lost his job and now runs a pani puri business, and his mother, Shantavva, had repeatedly pressured Shilpa for an additional ₹5 lakh for his business.

The family further claimed that after they managed to arrange the money, the harassment did not cease. Sharada's complaint alleges that Shantavva even suggested Praveen divorce Shilpa so he could marry another woman with more dowry.

Shilpa's family has raised questions about the circumstances surrounding her death. They allege that after finding Shilpa lifeless, Praveen's family initially told them she had a heart attack. However, they later claimed she died by suicide. The family also alleges that Praveen and Shantavva moved Shilpa's body to the bed before the police arrived, suggesting a possible cover-up.

A close relative of the victim was quoted as saying, "If she had ended her life, why did they remove her body before the police arrived, and why did they initially claim that it was a heart attack? It is a pre-planned murder."