‘Slapped Her, Then Set Her on Fire’: Noida Woman Tortured, Burnt Alive Over Dowry Demand; Husband Arrested, Family On Run
A woman was burned alive by her husband and mother-in-law. The attack reportedly occurred after eight years of marriage, following demands for a dowry of Rs 36 lakh.
Noida: In a shocking case of dowry harassment and domestic violence, a 28-year-old woman named Nikki was allegedly tortured and burnt alive by her husband and in-laws in a horrifying case of dowry harassment in Sirsa village, Greater Noida.
Despite being married for eight years and her family already giving a Scorpio car and other valuables, the in-laws continued to demand Rs 36 lakh in dowry.
The incident took place on August 21. Nikki, severely injured with burn wounds, was first taken to Fortis Hospital and then referred to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. She, however, died on the way. Following this, her sister Kanchan filed a complaint at Kasna Police Station.
Both sisters, Nikki and Kanchan, were married into the same family in 2016 Nikki to Vipin Bhati and Kanchan to his brother, Rohit Bhati. According to the complaint, Nikki had been facing regular physical and mental harassment from her husband, who was unemployed, addicted to alcohol, and allegedly involved in an extramarital affair.
Kanchan claimed that even after giving a Scorpio and another car, the in-laws demanded ₹36 lakh, and the abuse never stopped.
“They beat her regularly. When I tried to stop them, they beat me too even in front of our children,” Kanchan told the police.
On the day of the incident, Vipin allegedly hit both sisters, struck Nikki on the neck, and then poured petrol on her before setting her on fire.
A disturbing video recorded by Kanchan shows Nikki being dragged and beaten by her husband and mother-in-law as bystanders looked on. Neighbours and Kanchan rushed her to the hospital, but her injuries were too severe.
Police registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 103(1) (murder), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), and 61(2) (Criminal conspiracy). Dowry harassment charges under Section 80 (BNS) are yet to be added.
Vipin has been arrested, while the other accused remain absconding. Police teams have been deployed to locate and arrest the remaining members of the family.
