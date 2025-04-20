Dragged, Slapped, kicked: 80-year-old Senior Citizen Thrashed Inside MP Hospital Over 'Long Queue'

A shocking incident has come to light from Chhatarpur district in Madhya Pradesh, where an 80-year-old man was allegedly dragged, slapped and kicked inside a government hospital by a doctor. The senior citizen, Uddhav Singh Joshi, had gone to the district hospital with his ailing wife for treatment on April 17.

Joshi claimed that while he and his wife were standing in a queue, one of the doctors, identified as Dr Rajesh Mishra, started misbehaving with him. The doctor allegedly accused them of not following the queue rules and soon after began assaulting him. Joshi said he was dragged, slapped, and kicked in full public view and even alleged that his wife was also assaulted.

A video of the incident has surfaced on social media, which appears to confirm the elderly man’s claims. In the video, a man is seen dragging an old man out of the hospital and then kicking and slapping him. The video has caused outrage across the district.

Doctor Denies Charges, Hospital Calls it an Argument

Responding to the incident, Chhatarpur’s Civil Surgeon Dr GL Ahirwar said there was indeed an argument between the doctor and the elderly patient, but he denied the assault claims.

“Yes, there was an argument between the doctor and the senior citizen, but the victim’s allegations are false that he was kicked and the doctor misbehaved with him,” Ahirwar said to reporters.

He also said that the doctor has been instructed not to behave in such a manner again and added that elderly patients can be given priority in queues in the future.

The issue has now taken a political turn with the opposition Congress hitting out at the BJP-led Mohan Yadav government in the state. Congress Spokesperson Abhinav Barolia slammed the government, calling it a complete failure in providing basic healthcare services.

“The Chhatarpur incident clearly shows that the Mohan government has entirely failed in giving better health services. This government has turned into Jungalraaj,” Barolia said.

He added that a 75-year-old man was thrashed and dragged just because he pleaded for urgent treatment for his sick wife, as he couldn’t stand in a long queue.

Despite the video evidence, no formal action has been initiated against the doctor as yet. Local residents and activists have demanded strict punishment, saying that such behaviour towards senior citizens in a government hospital is unacceptable.