Fire At Gaur City 2 Market In Noida Extension, Rescue Team At Spot

Updated April 20th 2025, 13:16 IST
New Delhi: A massive fire broke out at a shop in Babu Ram Market near Gaur City 2 Gurudwara, Greater Noida West, on Sunday morning. Thick plumes of smoke were seen rising into the sky as the blaze quickly spread to nearby shops.
Several shops were completely gutted in the fire. Rescue teams rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control. Firefighting operations are currently underway.
Videos of the fire are going viral on social media, showing intense orange flames engulfing the shops while thick black smoke covers the sky.
So far, the exact cause of the fire is not known. Authorities have begun investigation, and further details are awaited
Published April 20th 2025, 12:54 IST