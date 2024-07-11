Published 14:57 IST, July 11th 2024
Dramatic Video Shows American Airlines Flight's Tyre Burst, Catches Fire During Takeoff | Watch
A video has captured the moment when the American Airlines Flight's tire burst into flames as the plane was taking off from the runway at Tampa Airport.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Video shows plane tire exploding on takeoff at Tampa International Airport | Image: Video screengrab
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
09:32 IST, July 11th 2024