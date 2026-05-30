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  • Dramatic Videos Show Darkness Engulfing Churu & Bikaner As Monster Sandstorms Rise In Rajasthan | WATCH

Dramatic Videos Show Darkness Engulfing Churu & Bikaner As Monster Sandstorms Rise In Rajasthan | WATCH

Massive sandstorms swept across northern Rajasthan, blanketing cities like Bikaner and Churu on Saturday, providing respite to residents enduring scorching heatwaves with temperatures consistently exceeding 45°C over the past few days.

Nidhi Sinha
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Dramatic Videos Show Darkness Engulfing Churu & Bikaner As Monster Sandstorms Rise In Rajasthan | WATCH
Dramatic Videos Show Darkness Engulfing Churu & Bikaner As Monster Sandstorms Rise In Rajasthan | WATCH | Image: X

Churu: Massive sandstorms swept across northern Rajasthan, blanketing cities like Bikaner and Churu on Saturday, providing respite to residents enduring scorching heatwaves with temperatures consistently exceeding 45°C over the past few days.

Dramatic videos of dust storms towering over houses and fields have swept across social media, showing a massive sandstorm abruptly engulfing the cities. The massive wall of sand blocked the sunlight, blanketing the area into darkness at around 2 pm.

Darkness engulfs Rajasthan as sandstorm rises from the North

Locals captured the surreal phenomenon on camera, showing the sky being choked with red and yellow dust, as winds swept the area with speed of 80 km per hour.

Sky turns orange as sandstorms hit Rajasthan

‘Terrifying’

Sharing a video of the massive sandstorm, a local tweeted, “Never seen a dust storm this terrifying. If you are on the roads, pull over safely. Stay inside.”

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Published By:
 Nidhi Sinha
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