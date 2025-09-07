'Dravidian Separatist Mindset Has No Place': FM Nirmala Sitharaman Razor-Sharp Response on North vs South Divisive Politics

New Delhi: In a powerful and unequivocal rebuttal to divisive regional politics, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman strongly criticized what she termed the “Dravidian separatist mindset” perpetuated by certain political parties in Tamil Nadu.

Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on The Nation Wants To Know, Sitharaman addressed the long-standing narrative that the southern states, particularly Tamil Nadu, are being neglected while northern states prosper.

Sitharaman did not mince words as she called out the political rhetoric that has dominated Tamil Nadu for decades. “The continuous line that has been maintained for the last 60-70 years is one of division. It is completely projecting a divisive argument that, ‘Oh, my Tamil Nadu is being put to difficulties,’” she stated. Emphasizing the Narendra Modi government’s commitment to balanced and inclusive development across all regions, she questioned the validity of such claims.

Highlighting the Centre’s significant investments and initiatives in Tamil Nadu, she pointed to major projects such as the multi-modal logistics hub in Thoothukudi, where ports and hydrogen mission projects are being developed. “Hasn’t the Prime Minister gone to Thoothukudi to establish one of the most modern multi-modal centers for the seaport? Sarbananda Sonowal was there yesterday talking about the hydrogen mission,” she noted. She also underscored the development of four-lane highways, the establishment of AIIMS in Madurai, and other infrastructure and health care projects that align with those being implemented in other states.

Sitharaman sharply criticized what she described as a “victimhood mentality” fostered by certain political groups. “That attitude to divide north and south and to play victim always is a typical Dravidian model talk. It is very disappointing that despite all the efforts of the Prime Minister to show how he cares for Tamil Nadu, these arguments keep coming up,” she said.

She further asserted that such separatist politics have no place in today’s India. “The attitude of a separatist logic should not continue in Tamil Nadu,” Sitharaman declared, making it clear that the politics of division stand in direct opposition to the vision of a unified and strong nation.

Arnab Goswami echoed the sentiment, noting that during his visits to Chennai, he observed that the north-south divide is not prevalent among common citizens but is rather a politically manufactured narrative.

Directing a firm message to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, Sitharaman urged a shift in approach, “Get out of this attitude. If you’re running a state well, if you’re running your policies well, you shouldn’t have this victimized attitude.”