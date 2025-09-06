Kerala BJP Chief Demands Withdrawal of FIR Over 'Operation Sindoor' Pookkalam, Calls it Insult to Victims, Soldiers

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Saturday demanded the withdrawal of an FIR filed by state police over a Pookkalam that carried words "Operation Sindoor," calling it an insult to the victims of terrorism and to soldiers.

The Sasthamcotta Police in Kollam have booked two RSS workers for making a floral carpet outside the Parthasarathy temple with words "RSS flag and Operation Sindoor."

"This is Kerala. It is a proud part of India. Yet, an FIR has been lodged for making a Pookkalam with the words "Operation Sindoor" in it. Absolutely Unacceptable!" Chandrasekhar wrote in a post on X.

He wrote, "Operation Sindoor is our pride. It is the symbol of the valor and courage of India's armed forces. It is an operation that avenged the death of 26 innocent tourists who were killed after being asked their religion."

"This FIR by Kerala Police is an insult to each of those 26 victims of Terror and their families, and also every soldier who defends India with his blood and sacrifice. Thousands of Malayalis wear the uniform, guard our borders, and lay down their lives for the Tricolor. In the name of every Malayali who believes in serving the nation, this FIR and this type of shameless appeasement will be opposed," the Kerala BJP chief wrote further.

He also warned that Kerala "is not, and will never be, a land ruled by Jamaat-e-Islami or Pakistan."

"Kerala Police must not forget that this is India. To them and to the CM/Home Minister @pinarayivijayan (Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan) ji, I say withdraw this shameful and seditious FIR. Now!" he added.

According to the FIR, the accused -- RSS supporters -- along with about 25 others, tried to provoke tensions between political groups by erecting a flag pole and flex boards in the temple premises.

\Police said that since the area had witnessed earlier clashes between the CPIM workers and BJP workers, both sides had been told not to use party flags or symbols in the floral carpet. Although both agreed, an RSS flag was later found in the Pookalam.