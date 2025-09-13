Dreaded Maoist Commander With Rs 1 Crore Bounty To Surrender In Telangana

Sujata is notorious for her violent past, having chosen the path of militancy at a young age. | Image: Republic

Raipur: Sujata, a dreaded Maoist Commander in Bastar with Rs 1 crore bounty on her head, will surrender before the Telangana DGP on Saturday.

A prominent leader of the community, Sujata heads the Bastar Division Committee of Maoists. She is linked to numerous high-profile crimes in the Sukma region of Chhattisgarh.

According to a police source, the impending surrender of Sujata is being seen as a direct result of sustained pressure by the Chhattisgarh security forces on the community. Officials confirm that continuous operations, including the recent success at Karegutta Hills, have weakened the Maoist network in Bastar and left senior leaders with no safe ground. Sujata’s decision to lay down arms underscores the mounting impact of coordinated offensives by the DRG, STF, Bastar Fighters and CRPF in the region.

Notorious for her violent past, Sujata chose the path of militancy at a young age. She is also credited with training top Naxal commander Hidma in firearms and jungle warfare tactics.

Sujata is also member and in-charge, South Bastar sub-zonal in charge, and head, "Janathana Sarkar", Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee (DKSZC).

The development comes after the security forces' massive success in Operation Karegutta Hills in which 31 Maoists were neutralised. Security forces had recaptured Karegutta Hill, a strategic elevation previously held by Maoists.

In the operation, over 200 bunkers/hideouts were located and destroyed. Logistical supplies, rations, medical items, daily use goods

Earlier, Karegutta Hills served as one of the unified headquarters for Maoist outfits.