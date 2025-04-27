Largest Ever Anti-Maoist Operation Underway On Telangana-Chhattisgarh Border, 10,000 Security Personnel Surrounds Hills

New Delhi: The largest ever anti-Maoist operation is currently underway on the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border, involving around 10,000 security personnel jointly from Chhattisgarh's DRG, Bastar Fighter, STF, Cobra, CRPF, Greyhound from Telangana, and Maharashtra's C-60. The operation, which began six days ago, aimed to tackle the Naxal problem in the region, particularly targeting top Maoist leaders, including Hidma, Damodar, Deva, and other commanders.

The operation was taking place in the hills of Karregutta, a strategic location on the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border in Bijapur district. The security forces have surrounded the hill from all sides, and continuous efforts are being made to move forward. The area is known to be heavily planted with IEDs, and the Maoists had issued a press note warning villagers to stay away from the hills.

According to the officials, the joint operation was a culmination of precise intelligence inputs about the presence of top Maoist leaders in the area. The security forces have been mobilized to cordon off the forest and Karegutta hill, with the objective of finishing off the military strength of the CPI (Maoists) PLGA Battalion-1. Additionally, the Maoists' think tank, Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee, and Telangana State Committee are also under target.

The operation was being closely monitored by all stakeholders of the central government, the government of Chhattisgarh, and neighbouring states. The security forces are determined to bring the Naxal problem to an end, and the operation was a major step in that direction.

Recovery of IEDs, Encounter with Maoists

According to information, during the operation, security personnel recovered nine IEDs from Maoist dumps in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari district. The IEDs included pipe bombs, cooker bombs, and tiffin bombs. In a separate incident, two security personnel sustained minor injuries in IED blasts in Bijapur district.

The security forces have also engaged in an exchange of fire with Maoists, resulting in the recovery of bodies of three slain cadres along with weapons. The search operation is ongoing, and it is believed that many more Maoists might have been killed or injured in the encounter.

Impact of Anti-Maoist Operation

The operation is expected to have a huge impact on the Maoist movement in the region. The security forces are determined to neutralize the top Maoist leaders and dismantle their organizational structure. The operation is also likely to disrupt the Maoists' ability to plant IEDs and carry out attacks on security forces.

The sources claimed that the success of the operation will depend on the continued coordination and cooperation between the security forces and the local administration. The government has been working to improve the security situation in the region, and this operation is a major step in that direction.