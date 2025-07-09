Drive Parel to Haji Ali in 10 Minutes: Promises No Land Acquisition or Traffic Disruption During Construction

Updated 9 July 2025 at 16:38 IST
In a move to ease Mumbai’s relentless traffic, the government has announced plans to build a 1.5-km, six-lane elevated road connecting Senapati Bapat Marg in Parel to the coastal road at Haji Ali. Estimated to cost between Rs 250 and Rs 300 crore, the project aims to cut travel time between central Mumbai and Haji Ali to just 10 minutes.
Officials from the Urban Development Department confirmed that the project will not require land acquisition and construction will not disrupt ongoing traffic, a major relief for daily commuters.
The bridge will align along Mahalaxmi Race Course, pass near NSCI Dome, and land at Dr E. Moses Road end of Senapati Bapat Marg, providing smoother connectivity to major roads like Gokhale Road, Bhavani Shankar Road, Lady Jamshed Road, and NM Joshi Marg.
Currently, commuters from Dadar, Parel, Matunga, and Mahim must take long detours via Worli Naka, NE Besant Road, Pandurang Budhkar Marg, and Dr E. Moses Road to reach Haji Ali, leading to wasted time and fuel. The new bridge is expected to reduce these detours, providing signal-free, faster, and safer travel across the city.
Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, announcing the plan, called it a “transformative step” towards freeing Mumbai from chronic traffic snarls. While the implementing agency is yet to be finalised, the project has received wide public and administrative support, with officials hopeful it will address one of Mumbai’s longest-standing traffic problems if executed on schedule.
Published 9 July 2025 at 16:38 IST