According to a police officer, three drone strikes were carried out on Friday night, with the army using combat helicopters during the prolonged battle. The officer revealed that it was only on Saturday morning that the full extent of the casualties became clear, with two women and three children among the victims.

Meanwhile, the recent drone strike in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Mardan district has sparked widespread outrage and concern over civilian casualties. The operation, conducted by Pakistani security forces, was aimed at targeting a militant hideout in the remote hilltop area of Katlang. However, the attack killed "high-value" of civilians. The incident has raised questions about the effectiveness of counter-terrorism strategies and the protection of civilians in conflict zones.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region has long been a hotspot for militant activity, with the Taliban waging a campaign of terror against the Pakistani government and its people. The drone strikes are the latest in a series of military operations aimed at rooting out militant groups in the region.

According to a press note issued by the provincial government, the drone strike was based on "credible intelligence" about the presence of armed militants using the location as a hideout and transit point. The operation resulted in the killing of several high-value targets linked to ongoing militant activities in the region. However, subsequent reports confirmed the presence of non-combatants, including women and children, at the periphery of the target zone, resulting in tragic civilian casualties.



The drone strikes have raised concerns about the safety of civilians in the region, with many questioning the effectiveness of the military's tactics. The incident has also sparked fears of further escalation in the region.

The government has expressed deep sorrow over the loss of innocent lives, calling it a "tragic and unfortunate incident". Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, the information adviser of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's chief minister, extended heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the affected families during this difficult time. The government has also announced measures to investigate the circumstances surrounding civilian presence in the area and provide medical assistance to the injured and facilitate relief and compensation for the victims' families.