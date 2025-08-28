Raw Footage Shows BSF Jawans Continue Patrols Despite Severe Flooding on Indo-Pak Border

As flash floods wreak havoc across Jammu and Kashmir, the situation on the international border remains critically challenging. Massive flooding has inundated the entire stretch of the Indo-Pak border, which is now submerged under three to four feet of water, presenting fresh and formidable obstacles for security forces.

Standing tall against all odds, our BSF Jawans continue their vigilant patrols to keep the country safe. Operating just meters away from Pakistani posts, their unwavering presence is crucial to thwart any potential infiltration attempts during this period of vulnerability.

Heavy Rains Trigger Severe Disruptions; Internet and Mobile Services Hit, Schools Shut

Heavy rainfall on Tuesday severely disrupted mobile telephone and Internet services in the Valley. Major rivers in the Jammu division are flowing above the danger mark, throwing normal life completely out of gear. The sudden suspension of services by various providers further crippled daily life across Kashmir.

With conditions worsening, authorities have announced a school holiday for the Jammu division. Educational institutions will remain closed until August 30 and are scheduled to reopen on September 1.

The infrastructure has also suffered significantly. A bridge on the vital Jammu-Pathankot highway collapsed, forcing a closure of the route. The Jammu-Srinagar highway was blocked by shooting stones, while fresh snowfall at Zojila Pass led to the closure of the Srinagar-Leh highway. Key routes like the Sinthan Pass (connecting the Valley to Kishtwar) and the Razdan Pass (leading to Gurez) have also been shut.

The human toll is rising in Doda district, four people lost their lives due to the inclement weather, two in a tragic house collapse and two after being swept away by flash floods.

The Tawi River is flowing well above the evacuation level in Jammu city and Udhampur, prompting authorities to shut the Tawi Bridge. The Basantar River in Samba, Ujh River in Kathua, Chenab River in Doda, Ramban and Akhnoor, and rivers in Reasi, Kishtwar and other parts of the Doda district are all flowing above the danger mark.