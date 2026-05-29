Drones, Sniffer Dogs, Choppers: 'Operation Sheruwali' Enters Crucial Phase In J&K- A Look Inside The Mission To Hunt Militants

New Delhi: The high-stakes counter-terrorism mission 'Operation Sheruwali,' has entered its seventh consecutive day today (May 29), as security forces continue their efforts to neutralise a group of suspected militants holed up in the dense, rugged forests of the Manjakote sector of of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir.

The operation, which began on Saturday (May 23) reached a critical intensity on Thursday when security forces launched a fresh wave of fire assaults and multiple grenade launcher (MGL) attacks on suspected hideouts within the Dorimal-Gambhir Moghla belt.

Furthermore, on May 25, troops uncovered and subsequently destroyed a militant hideout containing essential supplies.

What is Operation Sheruwali?

Operation Sheruwali is a major joint counter-terrorism operation launched by the Indian Army, Jammu & Kashmir Police, and the CRPF in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir. It is carried out to track down and neutralise suspected terrorists hiding in dense forest terrain.

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The operation is being carried out on a large scale, with officials stating that "every possible effort" is being made to neutralise the hiding militants.

The entire area remains under strict security surveillance as search and combing operations continue deep inside the forest belt.

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The operation was launched following specific intelligence inputs regarding the presence of suspected terrorists hiding in the area.

According to officials, the joint operation by the Army, J&K Police, and CRPF has been bolstered by helicopters, drones, and sniffer dogs. Additional reinforcements have also been deployed to the site to strengthen the ongoing anti-terror efforts.

Key developments in the region

Intensified Assault: Following a brief lull earlier in the week, heavy firing and shelling erupted in the Dorimal forest area on Thursday. The strikes were aimed at flushing out the militants, with reports of thick smoke rising from the targeted forest terrain.

Deployment of security forces: According to officials, a massive deployment of security forces, along with additional reinforcements and logistical support, has been rushed to the encounter site to ensure a "strong and impenetrable cordon" and to prevent any attempt by militants to escape through the thick forest cover.

Strategic Cordon: A massive deployment of the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has established an "impenetrable" perimeter. Additional reinforcements were rushed to the area to prevent any escape attempts as forces narrow their focus on the hideouts.