‘Drop Job-for-Cash Case Against DMK Minister Nehru’: Chennai’s ED Office Gets Bomb Threat

A bomb threat was sent to the Enforcement Directorate’s headquarters in Shastri Bhavan, Nungambakkam, Chennai, today via email. The mail reportedly stated that a bomb would be planted in the ED office by the Dravidians if a case is filed against DMK minister K.N. Nehru. The authorities have started looking into the matter, but the origins of the mail are not clear yet.

This latest event follows a disturbing trend of more frequent email-delivered bomb threats aimed at a wide range of Chennai institutions, including schools, IT firms, media offices, and high-profile individuals (VIPs), including a similar incident that targeted Vice President CP Radhakrishnan's residence in Mylapore earlier this month. Even though the threats turned out to be a hoax, the rising number of such incidents has raised major security concerns.

Bomb threat as an attempt at scam cover-up?

The email threat specifically mentioning K.N. Nehru has also raised eyebrows as the Minister for Municipal Administration, Urban and Water Supply, is already embroiled in a cash-for-jobs scam.

The Enforcement Directorate had recently brought allegations against Nehru and other politicians and officers for alleged irregularities in the job recruitment process for the MAWS under Nehru.

The agency alleges that candidates paid lakhs in bribes for posts like Assistant Engineers and Town Planning Officers. They also claim that the recruitment process (2024–2026) was manipulated through prior access to exam data, resulting in the appointment of approximately 150 candidates who had paid bribes, and assert that the cash was channeled through hawala networks.

They have named several officials and politicians in their letter, emphasizing that these contested appointments were formalized by being handed over by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in August.