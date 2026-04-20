'Why Do You Want To Be In Spotlight': How TCS Nashik Manager Persuaded Complainant To 'Drop' Sex Abuse Case

Nashik: In a new development in the alleged cases of sexual harassment at TCS Nashik, one of the survivors have accused senior officials of ignoring her repeated complaints and even allegedly asked her to “drop the matter.” The woman claimed that despite multiple complaints against the accused Raza Memon, no action was taken.

“Why do you want to be in the spotlight? Just let it go; drop the matter,” the HR and Operational Manager, Ashwini Chainani, allegedly told her when she escalated the matter.

In her statement, the woman detailed that the harassment started during her induction in May 2023, when one of her seniors Raza Memon approached her and tried to start a personal communication with her, even asking her to reply to his riddles on Teams in “secret”.

‘Avoid Being Alone’

While the victim mentioned that she found his behaviour “strange,” she did not report it as she was a new joinee then. However, when she finally gathered the courage to report the matter to her Quality/Training Manager in June 2023, she was told that Memon’s conduct had been “questionable”. She was even allegedly asked not to be alone.

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Similarly, when she informed her team leader, he asked her to “stay within a group and avoid being alone.”

After she lodged complaints, Memon even started linking her with a colleague, claiming that they were in a relationship, she said.

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‘What Keeps You Busy At Night?’

The woman even claimed that Memon made sexually suggestive remarks even after she got married in 2025. “After marriage, what exactly keeps you so busy at night?” Memon had allegedly asked her.

In another incident, while she had gone to Memon to ask for leave, he allegedly asked her if she was going on a honeymoon or if she had consumed alcohol.

Despite repeated complaints to her seniors, no action was reportedly taken and the alleged inaction “effectively encouraged the misconduct” of Memon.

The TCS Nashik Case

The Nashik police have arrested eight persons in the case and have registered nine FIRs in the case.

TCS has clarified that it has a zero-tolerance policy towards harassment, and the employees who were allegedly involved in sexual harassment have been suspended. The company has also announced an oversight panel and the engagement of external entities in its internal probe