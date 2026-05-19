‘Drug Addict, Split Personality…’: Twisha Sharma’s Mother-in-Law Giribala Singh Launches Fresh Explosive Attack Amid Death Probe

Twisha Sharma’s mother-in-law and retired judge Giribala Singh on Tuesday levelled fresh allegations against the deceased 31-year-old former model, claiming that she was a drug addict, suffered from a “split personality” and was undergoing psychiatric treatment.

Twisha’s family has accused her in-laws of harassment and a posthumous campaign to malign her character after her death in Bhopal.

In a fresh wave of claims that are likely to intensify the already volatile case, Giribala Singh alleged that Twisha behaved differently in public and in private and often refused to perform “basic household chores”.

“Twisha was nice to me on my face, but instantly would deny doing basic household chores,” Giribala claimed.

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She further questioned Twisha’s lifestyle and freedom of movement, alleging that she frequently went out without informing the family where she was headed.

“Twisha was outgoing and would not tell us where she was going,” Giribala alleged.

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The remarks come amid mounting scrutiny over the death of Twisha Sharma, who was found hanging at her matrimonial home in Bhopal on May 12, barely five months after marrying advocate Samarth Singh.

‘Drug addict’, ‘split personality’ claims intensify row

The latest allegations are in continuation of claims already made in Giribala Singh’s anticipatory bail plea, where she accused Twisha of narcotics abuse, emotional instability, withdrawal symptoms and cannabis overdose.

Giribala has now gone a step further by publicly alleging that Twisha had a “split personality”, a claim likely to trigger further outrage from the deceased woman’s family.

The accused side has repeatedly attempted to project Twisha’s death as linked to mental health struggles and alleged substance abuse, while the victim’s family has strongly rejected the narrative and accused the in-laws of orchestrating a deliberate character assassination campaign after her death.

Republic at psychiatrist’s clinic

A Republic team also reached the clinic of psychiatrist Dr Satya Kant Trivedi in Bhopal, where, according to Giribala Singh, Twisha was allegedly undergoing treatment.

However, the psychiatrist refused to disclose any information regarding Twisha, citing doctor-patient confidentiality.

“I cannot reveal any details with respect to Twisha because of patient confidentiality,” Dr Satya Kant Trivedi said.

The refusal by the psychiatrist to comment has added another layer of intrigue to the case, even as competing narratives continue to emerge from both sides.

Family alleges smear campaign after death

Twisha’s family has fiercely opposed the allegations made by the accused side and has accused the in-laws of maligning her memory to weaken the criminal case.

Her father has repeatedly alleged that Twisha was emotionally harassed, pressured over pregnancy-related issues and mentally tortured inside the matrimonial home.

The family has also pointed to WhatsApp chats in which Twisha expressed fear, distress and suffocation inside the house.

Meanwhile, the case continues to deepen with multiple unanswered questions surrounding the circumstances of her death, alleged injuries found during the post-mortem and the controversy over the missing ligature material.