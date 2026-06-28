Drug Racket Busted: Kerala Woman Hides MDMA In Private Parts To Evade Cop Frisking; 7 Arrested

Thrissur: The City District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF) busted a major narcotics smuggling network in Thrissur, arresting seven individuals, including two women.

The arrest took place after law enforcement officials discovered that the female suspect had meticulously concealed a significant commercial quantity of synthetic drugs inside her private parts to evade intensive police frisking.

The operation commenced at a highway checkpoint in Vaniyampara, where a specialised anti-narcotics squad intercepted a Swift car travelling from a resort in Palakkad toward Thrissur.

The occupants were identified as Shifas (26), Vidya (28), Jishnu (27), and Sreelakshmi (20), all hailing from the Guruvayur-Pavaratty region.

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Initial vehicle inspections and standard physical searches yielded few results, raising the local team's suspicions. Consequently, female police officers were brought in to conduct a rigorous personal search of the women in the group at a nearby medical facility.

Along with the primary female suspect, six of her male accomplices were taken into custody from the scene. When initial vehicle inspections and standard physical searches yielded no results, the team's suspicions remained high.

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Female police officers were brought in to conduct a rigorous personal search of the women at a nearby medical facility.

During the examination, officers recovered two grams of premium-grade MDMA wrapped in plastic packets hidden within the woman's intimate anatomy

While the initial quantity was small, the extreme concealment method signalled a deeply entrenched operation, prompting immediate custodial interrogation.

The resulting breakthrough led police to launch a dynamic follow-up raid at the residence of Shifas, where they uncovered an additional 18 grams of MDMA.

Law enforcement officials noted that smuggling syndicates are increasingly utilising women as carriers and adopting highly desperate body-packing or internal concealment methods, banking on the assumption that police personnel rarely subject female travellers to intrusive body checks.

The police also seized several mobile phones, multiple digital weighing scales, and a vehicle used to transport the contraband across state borders.

This electronic footprint guided officers to an aluminium fabrication workshop located in Pancharamukku, Chavakkad, which served as the network's primary storage hub.

Hidden within a single cover inside the facility, police unearthed three separate packets containing a massive 288 grams of MDMA.

Preliminary investigations reveal that the group operated as a well-coordinated network, sourcing synthetic drugs from neighbouring states like Karnataka and Tamil Nadu before distributing them to students and young professionals at local rave parties and resorts.

While the initial quantity seized from the car was small, the desperate concealment method signalled a much larger criminal operation to seasoned investigators, prompting immediate custodial interrogations.

Moving swiftly on digital trails, cyber investigators analysed mobile phone data and call records extracted from the seized devices.

During the raid, three key operatives, identified as Shabir (34), Anshad (31), and T.T. Sumesh (25), were taken into custody for coordinating the local distribution ring.

With this final seizure, the total haul reached 308 grams of commercial-grade MDMA, dealing a severe blow to the regional narcotics trade.

A senior police official supervising the case stated that a comprehensive first information report (FIR) has been registered against all seven individuals under the stringent provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The suspects are undergoing custodial interrogation to map out their broader supply chain, track down the main financial kingpins funding the operation, and identify the local peddlers who facilitate the final stage of distribution.

With synthetic drug consumption seeing a worrisome spike, Kerala authorities have significantly scaled up border vigilance and highway patrolling.

The state police have also appealed to lodging managers and local citizens to immediately report any suspicious group activities or brief, unusual transactions occurring within their neighbourhoods.