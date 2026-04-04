'Tumhare Bhai Ne Ek Murder Maar Diya Hai': Delhi Boy Kills Man, Shamelessly Brags On Instagram | Viral Video

New Delhi: An extremely shocking incident has come to light from Delhi, where a 18-year-old boy murdered a man and then posted a video on Instagram, excitedly bragging about having taken someone's life. The video of his shameless confession, where he shows no remorse for his actions, has gone viral on social media.

The Murder

The accused, identified as Karan Kumar, is said to have stabbed a 20-year-old man named Nitesh multiple times following a quarrel in Shalimar Bagh police station area, North West Delhi. Karan's associates, 22-year-old Monty and a child in conflict with law, also attacked the victim.

Following the assault, Nitesh was taken to a hospital, however, he was declared brought dead.

The Shocking Insta Video

Karan Kumar, who identifies himself as a “photographer and visual storyteller” on Instagram, has more than 1500 followers on the social media platform.

Advertisement

After committing the murder in the national capital, Kumar posted a video on his Instagram account, shamelessly saying, “Dekho bhai, raat ke baj rahe hai 11:22 and tumhare bhai ne ek murder maar diya hai aur tumhara bhai kuch din ke liye andar jaa raha hai. Theek hai? Pyar dena. Okay…(Listen brothers, it is 11:22 pm and your brother has just committed a murder. I will go to jail for few days. Okay? Send love for me.)”

Walking in the middle of a road, Kumar was heard telling his followers in the video, “Saare bhaiyao ko love you…Tumhare bade bhaiyo ko bhi love you…aur tumhare chakker me to bhaiyo kuch bhi kar sakta hoon. (Love to all my brothers. I can do anything for my brothers.)”

Advertisement

Accused Arrested

Delhi Police stated that all the three accused were apprehended just hours after the horrific murder. Police added that the accused have confessed to their involvement in the crime.