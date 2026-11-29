New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said drug and substance abuse had emerged as a major challenge to the dreams of the country’s youth, highlighting the growing participation of society in the fight against drug abuse. Addressing the 140th episode of Mann Ki Baat, the Prime Minister said the ‘Drug-Free Youth Campaign’ (Nasha Mukt Yuva Abhiyan) is underway across the country.

“Drugs and substance abuse have emerged as a major challenge to the dreams of our youth. I am pleased to see that, across the country, society is becoming increasingly active in the fight against drug abuse. The 'Drug-Free Youth Campaign' ('Nasha Mukt Yuva Abhiyan') is also in full swing,” the PM said.

Earlier, the Prime Minister launched the 'Nasha Mukta Yuva for Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyaan', through video-conferencing, said the nationwide campaign against substance abuse was aimed at benefiting individuals, families, society and the nation. "The campaign we are witnessing today is for the individual, the family, and society; above all, it is for the nation. The very name of this movement--the 'Drug-Free Youth' initiative under the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan--clarifies its resolve," PM Modi said.

"As the nation sets its sights on becoming a Viksit Bharat, it is essential that our youth be healthy in body and mind, brimming with self-confidence, and forever free from the deadly habit of drugs. This is the objective of the campaign. We must resolve to ensure that our youth understand the dangers of drugs and addiction, remain vigilant, and stay away from this destructive habit," he added.

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