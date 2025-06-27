Drum Horror Returns! After Meerut, Man’s Body Found Decomposed In Blue Drum In Ludhiana

Ludhiana: In a chilling reminder of the gruesome Meerut murder case, where a former merchant navy officer’s dismembered body was found stuffed in a drum, another similar case has surfaced, this time from the Sherpur area of Ludhiana.

Body Found Due To Strong Smell

On Wednesday, ragpickers in the locality made the disturbing discovery of a decomposed body inside a blue plastic drum, abandoned on a vacant plot. A strong foul smell emanating from the drum drew their attention.

Upon closer inspection by the police, a 40-year-old man's body, reportedly wrapped in a bedsheet and stuffed inside a plastic gunny sack, with his neck and legs tightly bound with a rope was inside the drum, pointing towards a deliberate and gruesome act.

Body Too Decomposed For Any Visible Marks

Due to the advanced stage of decomposition, there were no visible injury marks on the victim’s face. Reports suggest that a post-mortem examination will be crucial in determining the exact cause and time of death.

Adding to the mystery, investigators are focusing on local industrial activity and have compiled a list of 42 drum manufacturing units in the area. Reports suggest that the drum in question appears to be newly purchased, fuelling suspicions that it was specifically bought to dispose of the body.

Murder Case Against Unknown

Authorities have registered a murder case against unknown individuals and are working to establish the victim’s identity. CCTV footage from nearby localities is being scanned, and missing persons’ reports filed in Ludhiana and adjoining districts over the past week are also being reviewed.