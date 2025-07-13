Drunk Audi Driver Runs Over 5 Sleeping on Footpath in Horrific Hit-and-Run; Arrested

Updated 13 July 2025 at 10:57 IST
New Delhi: In a chilling reminder of the city’s unsafe nights, an eight-year-old girl was among five people injured when a drunk driver in a speeding Audi ran over them as they slept on a footpath near Shiva Camp in southwest Delhi’s Vasant Vihar around 1:45 am on July 9. The driver, 40-year-old Utsav Shekhar from Dwarka, was arrested today, and medical reports confirm he was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.
The first photo of the accused has now surfaced, showing the man whose reckless actions shattered the sleep of families seeking shelter on the pavement.
The victims, identified as Ladhi (40), her husband Sabami alias Chirma (45), their daughter Bimla (8), and another couple, Ram Chander (45) and his wife Narayani (35), all residents of Rajasthan, were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment before officers arrived at the scene.
Eyewitness accounts and a preliminary investigation revealed that the white Audi drove over the sleeping families without warning, leaving the injured crying for help in the darkness. Legal proceedings have been initiated against Shekhar, and further investigation is underway to piece together the exact sequence of events and assess any additional negligence that led to this horrifying incident.
