Drunk Audi Driver Runs Over 5 Sleeping on Footpath in Horrific Hit-and-Run; Arrested

New Delhi: In a chilling reminder of the city’s unsafe nights, an eight-year-old girl was among five people injured when a drunk driver in a speeding Audi ran over them as they slept on a footpath near Shiva Camp in southwest Delhi’s Vasant Vihar around 1:45 am on July 9. The driver, 40-year-old Utsav Shekhar from Dwarka, was arrested today, and medical reports confirm he was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

First Photo of the Driver Emerges

The first photo of the accused has now surfaced, showing the man whose reckless actions shattered the sleep of families seeking shelter on the pavement.

The victims, identified as Ladhi (40), her husband Sabami alias Chirma (45), their daughter Bimla (8), and another couple, Ram Chander (45) and his wife Narayani (35), all residents of Rajasthan, were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment before officers arrived at the scene.