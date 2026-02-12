Updated 12 February 2026 at 10:23 IST
Drunk Cop Runs Over 24-Year-Old Woman After Crashing Into E-Rickshaw in Ambala
In Ambala, a 24-year-old woman, Nikita, was killed when a speeding, allegedly drunk police officer collided with her e-rickshaw and ran her over.
Haryana: A 24-year-old woman was killed on Thursday morning after an allegedly drunk police officer rammed his car into an e-rickshaw and then ran over her near the Kali Paltan Bridge in Ambala district.
According to eyewitnesses, the officer was driving his Honda City at an excessive speed of around 100 km/h when he collided with an e-rickshaw carrying passengers. The violent impact threw the young woman, identified as Nikita, off the vehicle and onto the road, after which she was tragically run over by the same car.
According to hospital authorities, the victim was brought in late at night after the incident. Dr. D.D. Pandey of Civil Hospital, Ambala, said, “We received the body of a 25-year-old girl at around 9:30 PM last night. Her body has been shifted to the mortuary. The police are conducting an investigation”.
Family members alleged negligence and drunk driving by the accused officer. Mayank, the victim’s brother, said, “My elder sister was coming from Delhi. Her name is Nitika, and she works in Gurugram… A drunk police officer was driving the car, which ran over my sister”.
An eyewitness account from the e-rickshaw driver, Ravinder Singh, described the sequence of events. He said he was travelling from Ambala Cantt with four passengers when a speeding car allegedly driven by the police officer rammed the e-rickshaw. “A girl fell from it. After that, the police officer ran over the girl. When she was brought to the hospital, she was declared dead. The police officer was drunk”, he stated.
Locals at the scene were outraged by the incident, apprehending the accused officer and handing him over to the police. The victim was rushed to Ambala Civil Hospital but was declared dead on arrival.
Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident, including allegations of drunk and rash driving. The victim’s family has demanded strict action against the officer and accountability from the department.
