Drunk Driver Rams Car, Drags Traffic Constable on Bonnet for 1 Km in Hyderabad’s Gachibowli

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a 24-year-old man was arrested after ramming his Mercedes-Benz into a vehicle and subsequently dragging a traffic constable on his car's bonnet for nearly a kilometer in Hyderabad's IT hub.

The accused, identified as Tharun, was allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol.

Following the incident, Tharun was taken into custody by the Gachibowli police and was remanded to 14 days of judicial custody.

The injured constable sustained minor injuries and was shifted to a nearby hospital, where his condition is reported to be stable.

Advertisement

Two-Vehicle Collision Triggers Chase

According to reports, the chain of events began in the morning at the IIT Junction, as in the first incident, the complainant alleged that Tharun, driving the luxury car at high speed, rammed into his vehicle, and the impact of the collision reportedly forced his car into the divider.

He further alleged that before anyone could react, Tharun fled the spot towards the Outer Ring Road. An alert regarding the hit-and-run vehicle was subsequently relayed to traffic personnel in the area.

Advertisement

Constable Dragged on Bonnet

Upon receiving the alert, traffic constable E Narasimulu, who was on duty at the IIT junction, attempted to stop the speeding Mercedes, and as per reports, the constable signalled the driver to stop. The accused reportedly slowed down briefly but then suddenly accelerated, causing the constable to fall onto the bonnet of the car.

Police officials stated that despite being aware of the constable's presence on the bonnet, the accused allegedly continued to drive in a rash and zigzag manner for nearly a kilometre.