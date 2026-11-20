New Delhi: A 12-year-old schoolgirl was seriously injured after a car allegedly driven by an intoxicated Punjab Police head constable ran over her on Sultanwind Road in Amritsar. The girl was returning home from school when the incident took place.

The accused has been identified as Head Constable Amritpal Singh. He was caught by local residents following the incident and handed over to the police. The police have taken him into custody and seized his car.

According to eyewitnesses, the girl was trapped underneath the vehicle after being hit. Passersby and local residents made considerable efforts to pull her out from beneath the car. The incident triggered anger among residents, who alleged that the policeman was driving under the influence of alcohol.

Rahul Sori, Youth President of the Ambedkar Samaj Dal, claimed that Amritpal Singh was heavily intoxicated at the time of the accident. He allegedly could not stand properly, had his eyes barely open and was vomiting at the scene.

Advertisement

A search of the accused's Maruti Alto car reportedly led to the recovery of a liquor bottle, cigarettes and a lighter. Vicky, Punjab Chairman of the Ambedkar Samaj Dal, alleged that the head constable attempted to flee after hitting the girl instead of stopping to help her. However, residents and youths present at the spot surrounded the vehicle and prevented him from escaping before handing him over to the police.

Family Seeks Free Treatment For Injured Girl

The incident has also raised concerns over the financial condition of the injured girl's family. Her aunt, Preeti, said the child had already lost both her parents and grandparents and was being raised by her.

Advertisement

The family lives in a rented house, and several of its members are physically disabled. Preeti said the family would find it difficult to bear the expenses of the girl's medical treatment.

She appealed to the administration to ensure free medical treatment for the child and demanded strict action against the accused policeman, including his immediate suspension.

Members of the Ambedkar Samaj Dal also demanded that the authorities take strict action and ensure justice for the girl and her family.

Police Conducting Medical Examination

Police personnel from the Sultanwind police post reached the spot after receiving information about the incident. The accused was taken into custody with the assistance of local residents, while his vehicle was seized.

According to the police, the injured girl is undergoing a medical examination. The accused head constable is also being medically examined following allegations that he was driving under the influence of alcohol.