Dry weather to persist in Rajasthan for next one week | Image: PTI

Jaipur: The prevailing dry weather will persist for the next one week in Rajasthan, a Met office spokesperson said on Friday.

There is a strong possibility of an increase of 2 to 3 degrees Celsius in the minimum and the maximum temperatures during the next 48 hours, he said.

At present, the temperature is normal in most parts of the state. The lowest minimum temperature was recorded in the Shekhawati region at 2 to 4 degrees Celsius, he added.

There is no possibility of a cold wave in the coming days, the Met official said.

Fatehpur in Sikar was the coldest place in the state, with a minimum temperature of 2.1 degrees Celsius, followed by Mount Abu (4 degrees), Nagaur (4.3 degrees), Lunkaransar (4.6 degrees), Sirohi (5.3 degrees), Dausa (5.6 degrees) and (Anta 5.7 degrees).