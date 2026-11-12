DU Associate Professor Sent on Leave After Student’s Sexual Harassment Complaint; Delhi Women’s Commission Takes Suo Motu Cognisance

New Delhi: An associate professor at Delhi University’s Satyawati College has been placed on leave and issued a show-cause notice after a woman student complained of alleged sexual harassment and inappropriate behaviour, according to reports.

The complaint was reportedly filed with the college on November 2, two days after the alleged incident. The student has alleged that the professor repeatedly contacted her over the phone and sent her an obscene PDF document, claiming it formed part of the syllabus, as per reports. The complaint also refers to multiple instances of alleged harassment, inappropriate conduct and the use of vulgar language, the reports said.

The college’s Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) is currently examining the matter. Once the committee submits its findings, the case is expected to be referred to the college’s governing body and the university for further action.

The development comes months after Satyawati College suspended two other faculty members over separate sexual harassment allegations.

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Meanwhile, the Delhi Women’s Commission, headed by Lata Gupta, has taken suo motu cognisance of media reports on the allegations. The Commission has written to the college principal seeking prompt and impartial action on the student’s complaint, along with a detailed Action Taken Report and relevant documents.

It has also directed the college to ensure the safety and dignity of female students and staff, strengthen its Internal Complaints Committee, ensure time-bound disposal of complaints, and take measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents.

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