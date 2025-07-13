DU Student From Tripura Goes Missing Near Delhi’s Signature Bridge On July 7, Police Struggle for Clues

New Delhi: A 19-year-old college student from Tripura, Sneha Debnath, has gone missing in Delhi since the morning of July 7, prompting a search operation by the Delhi Police Crime Branch and the NDRF around the Signature Bridge area, where she was last traced.

Last Phone Call, A Plan That Didn’t Happen

​​Sneha, a resident of Sabroom in Tripura and a student at Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College, last spoke to her family at 5:56 a.m. on July 7. She informed them that she planned to accompany her friend Pitunia to Sarai Rohilla Railway Station that morning. However, when her family tried to contact her again at 8:45 a.m., her phone was found switched off, raising immediate alarm. Later, the family learned that Pitunia never met Sneha as planned that morning.

A cab driver was later traced and confirmed that Sneha had been dropped off near Delhi’s Signature Bridge, a location often flagged for safety concerns and poor CCTV coverage. This has severely hampered the investigation, making it difficult for authorities to trace her final movements.

Public Statement from the Family of Sneha Debnath

CM Steps In, Search Yields No Leads

Taking cognizance of the situation, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha posted on X, stating that the Chief Minister’s Office had issued instructions to the police for immediate and appropriate action after Sneha’s disappearance came to their notice.

On July 9, the Delhi Police Crime Branch, along with the NDRF, began a large-scale search within a seven-kilometre radius around the Signature Bridge area. Despite these efforts, no substantial clues have emerged so far.

Sneha’s family, deeply distressed, shared that she had left without any personal belongings and had not made any bank transactions over the past four months, leaving her account untouched.