Odisha Govt Plans To Copyright Lord Jagannath’s Sacred Rituals

Bhubaneswar: To protect the age-old traditions of Lord Jagannath, the Odisha government has begun the process of securing copyright for the rituals of the Puri temple, Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb has said, amid rising concerns over violations by ISKCON’s celebrations abroad and West Bengal’s declaration of a seaside temple as “Jagannath Dham.”

The titular king of Puri and first servitor of Lord Jagannath said the state administration is working on legal frameworks to safeguard these traditional cultural expressions. “It has to be seen from a legal point of view. The state will take the opinions of experts and take appropriate steps,” Deb told news agency.

Why the Conflict Arose

The issue intensified after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurated a temple in Digha on April 30, calling it “Jagannath Dham,” which drew objections from the Odisha government, Shankaracharya of Puri’s Govardhan Peeth Nischalananda Saraswati, and a large section of devotees.

At the Digha temple, ISKCON is managing the rituals for the sibling deities- Lord Jagannath, Lord Baladev, and Devi Subhadra. However, the organisation has faced backlash for conducting Rath Yatra festivals abroad on dates different from those observed in Puri, raising concerns over what Deb termed as “gross violations of our sacred scriptures and ancient tradition.”

Deb said that following objections, ISKCON in India has agreed to adhere to prescribed dates for the Snan Yatra and Rath Yatra within the country. However, celebrations abroad continue on different dates. “We have taken up the matter with Mayapur, and dialogue is ongoing,” he said, referring to ISKCON’s headquarters in West Bengal’s Nadia district, which oversees global celebrations.

“We hope that ISKCON authorities in Mayapur take the right decision quickly. If they don’t come to a favourable conclusion, we will have to look at other ways to stop this breach of the Lord’s tradition,” Deb added.

Odisha, Bengal Urged to Resolve Dispute

Regarding the Digha temple’s declaration as “Jagannath Dham,” Deb noted that religious leaders, including the Shankaracharya of Joshi Math in Badrinath and the Mukti Mandap Pandit Sabha in Puri, have declared it a breach of tradition.

In May, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi wrote to Mamata Banerjee, urging her to reconsider using the term “Jagannath Dham” for the Digha temple. Deb emphasised, “We want both state governments to sort out this issue. If that happens, it will end the controversy. If not, we will have to explore other possibilities to stop the breach of tradition.”

Committee Appointments Still Pending

The Gajapati Maharaja also flagged administrative concerns, stating that the Odisha government is yet to appoint new members to the Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee, as the term of previous government-nominated members expired on September 2, 2024.

“Unless these 10 members are nominated, the committee cannot convene its meetings for want of quorum. Now that the Rath Yatra is over, we hope the government will make the nominations to ensure the temple’s affairs are managed smoothly and efficiently,” Deb said.

The 18-member committee, formed under the Shree Jagannath Temple Act, 1955, requires 10 members to be nominated by the state government.

No Objection to ‘Jai Jagannath’ Slogans

Asked about politicians using “Jai Jagannath” slogans at rallies, Deb clarified that he sees no misuse in invoking the Lord’s name in public life. “The real culture of India is spiritual or religious belief. Any person belonging to any party is free to declare his devotion to the Lord,” he said, noting that global leaders, including former US President Donald Trump, have included religious practices during public events.