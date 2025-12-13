‘Dug A Tunnel To Escape’: JeM's Masood Azhar Admits To Foiled Escape From Jammu’s Kot Bhalwal Jail In Viral Audio

New Delhi: A sensational audio clip allegedly featuring Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar has surfaced online, in which the Pakistan-based terrorist is heard admitting for the first time that he had once attempted to escape from Jammu’s high-security Kot Bhalwal Jail.

In the clip, Azhar appears emotional as he recalls the ordeal, describing the harrowing conditions he faced inside the prison and the failed escape attempt that left lasting psychological scars on him.

Escape Attempt Foiled

According to the audio clip circulating on social media, Azhar claimed that he and his associates had dug a tunnel inside the jail as part of an elaborate escape plan. He said all arrangements were in place, including tools allegedly smuggled in from outside, but the plan was foiled moments before execution.

Azhar, while recalling the harrowing incident in a viral audio clip, appeared visibly shaken and haunted by the stress of old days after being caught.

In the audio, the JeM chief alleged that after being caught, he and other inmates were subjected to physical torture, claiming their bodies were swollen and bloodied. He said they were denied basic necessities such as food, water, and even access to toilets as punishment.

“Our bodies were swollen like double rotis,” Azhar is heard saying, describing the physical toll of the alleged mistreatment.

Interrogation of Masood Azhar

The viral clip also reveals Azhar recounting his interrogation by a officer whom he touted to be 'strict'. While recounting his memories of Kot Bhalwal Jail, he added how the officer demanded to know where the tools for the tunnel had come from and he mentioned he was chained during the questioning. He recalled how the harrowing incident left him with scars and prayed for strength and survival during the ordeal.

Who Is Masood Azhar?