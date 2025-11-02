Updated 2 November 2025 at 18:01 IST
Dularchand Murder Case: JDU Leader Anant Singh Sent to 14 Day Judicial Custody
After his arrest on Saturday night, Anant Kumar Singh was shifted to Beur Central Jail and broke his silence earlier as well, expressing his "complete faith" in the people of Mokama.
- India News
- 2 min read
Patna: Janata Dal (United) candidate Anant Kumar Singh has been sent to 14-day judicial custody, hours after his arrest on Saturday in connection with the murder of Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) worker Dularchand Yadav in Mokama. He is shifted to Beur Central Jail from Patna Civil Court. Former Bihar MLA Anant Kumar Singh was arrested on Saturday night for the horrific murder of Dularchand Yadav, a Jan Suraaj supporter.
According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kartikeya Sharma, the incident occurred during a campaign for the Bihar Assembly elections in Mokama, where JSP supporter Dularchand Yadav was killed in a firing between two groups. Along with Singh, two of his associates — Manikant Thakur and Ranjeet Ram were also arrested.
Anant Singh Breaks His Silence Post Arrest Today
Earlier in the day, the former Bihar MLA broke his silence through a video message posted on Facebook, expressing “complete faith” in the people of Mokama. He captioned the video, “Satyamev Jayate! I have complete faith in the people of Mokama!! That’s why now the people of Mokama will fight this election!”
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Vanshika Punera
Published On: 2 November 2025 at 17:01 IST