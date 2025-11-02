Dularchand Murder Case: JDU Leader Anant Singh Sent to 14 Day Judicial Custody

Patna: Janata Dal (United) candidate Anant Kumar Singh has been sent to 14-day judicial custody, hours after his arrest on Saturday in connection with the murder of Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) worker Dularchand Yadav in Mokama. He is shifted to Beur Central Jail from Patna Civil Court. Former Bihar MLA Anant Kumar Singh was arrested on Saturday night for the horrific murder of Dularchand Yadav, a Jan Suraaj supporter.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kartikeya Sharma, the incident occurred during a campaign for the Bihar Assembly elections in Mokama, where JSP supporter Dularchand Yadav was killed in a firing between two groups. Along with Singh, two of his associates — Manikant Thakur and Ranjeet Ram were also arrested.

Anant Singh Breaks His Silence Post Arrest Today