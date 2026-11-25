Dibrugarh: Two suspects linked to a triple murder case after the pair allegedly attacked officers and attempted to flee during a night search operation, police said. The police team had taken suspects to a tea garden in the Duliajan area to trace the weapon used in the killings. During the operation, the duo allegedly overpowered the escorting personnel and tried to escape under the cover of darkness.

Confirming the police firing and the injuries sustained by the accused, Dibrugarh Additional Superintendent of Police Nirmal Ghosh said, “In connection with a triple murder in Duliajan, the police opened fire on two suspects, Raju and Amir. Both individuals sustained gunshot wounds to their legs during the police operation.”

Detailing how the escape bid unfolded at the recovery site, Ghosh stated, “A police team had taken the two suspects to the Balijan Tea Estate in Duliajan in search of the primary weapon used in the murders. Around 11:00 PM, during the search operation, the suspects allegedly overpowered the accompanying police personnel and attempted to escape by taking advantage of the darkness.”

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The police fired multiple rounds to stop the fleeing suspects, hitting both men on their legs. Two police personnel were also hurt during the altercation and were taken to a nearby medical facility in Duliajan for treatment. Outlining the police retaliation, the medical treatment of the injured officers, and the status of the search, Ghosh added, “In response, the police fired a total of five rounds, four of which struck the suspects in their legs, Raju in his right leg and Amir in his left. Two police officers were also injured during the incident and received medical treatment at a hospital in Duliajan. The police are continuing their investigation, and efforts to recover the primary weapon used in the crime are ongoing.” Further investigation is underway.