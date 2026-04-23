'Duty Everyone Must Fulfill': Groom Casts Vote Along with Bride After Wedding in Tamil Nadu's Kanchipuram

Kanchipuram: In a heartwarming display of civic responsibility, a groom in Kanchipuram cast his vote along with his bride on Thursday immediately after their wedding ceremony. Ravi Rahul, a resident of the Aram Valartheeswarar Temple area in Kanchipuram, is a construction engineer who runs a house-building firm. He married Sivaranchani, also a civil engineer from Virudhachalam, earlier this morning in Kanchipuram.

Soon after the wedding, the newlywed couple went together to a nearby private school serving as a polling booth. Dressed in their wedding attire, Ravi Rahul exercised his democratic right and cast his vote alongside his bride. Speaking to ANI, Ravi Rahul emphasized the importance of voting, stating, "It is a duty everyone must fulfill." He added that casting his vote on his wedding day made the occasion even more memorable.

He also noted that the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, being held today (April 23, 2026), cover all 234 constituencies across the state, making it a significant event. Meanwhile, several leaders, including Chief Minister MK Stalin, TVK chief Vijay, DMK minister KN Nehru, along with actors Rajinikanth and Dhurv Vikram, cast their votes this morning.

Polling officials and fellow voters at the booth congratulated the newlyweds for prioritizing their civic duty on such a special day. The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections are being held in a single phase today, while West Bengal will witness two phases of polling in the Assembly elections 2026, with the second phase scheduled to take place on April 29. The counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.

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Polling is being held for 234 Assembly constituencies across Tamil Nadu. The main contest is expected between the DMK-led alliance, which includes the Indian National Congress, DMDK, and VCK, and the National Democratic Alliance led by AIADMK with BJP and PMK as allies. With the DMK banking on its welfare record, the AIADMK-led NDA is fighting for a comeback.