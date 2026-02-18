Dwarka Crash: Father Of Teen SUV Driver Says Family Is ‘Deeply Grief-Stricken', Pledges Full Police Cooperation

New Delhi: The father of the teen SUV driver, who is accused of running over a 23-year-old biker Sahil Dhaneshra in Delhi's Dwarka, said the family is "deeply grief-stricken" and has assured that he will fully cooperate with the police.

Regarding the vehicle involved, he clarified that it belongs to their commercial fleet, asserting that any outstanding traffic fines (challans) were incurred by other company drivers rather than his son.

The accused's father said, "I will follow whatever the legal process entails. Whatever information I received, I received it from the police. My son and daughter were in the car. I run a commercial vehicle business. The vehicle is used in our business, and the challan on the vehicle is because of our drivers who drive it. This is not because of my son. This is a heartbreaking incident."

"He is very disturbed. There is deep grief in the entire family, for that family as well as for ourselves. We cooperated with the police...the police asked me for documents. We provided all the documents. No, I was unaware (that my daughter was making a reel), and it wasn't a reel, but a short video," he said.

Unaware of son operating the vehicle

Earlier, the teen's father after being named in the chargesheet claimed that he was unaware that his son was operating the vehicle on the day of the tragedy.

"We were out of town when this happened," Singh stated, adding that his son "did not have a driver's license" and was not authorised to take the car.

In a message to the victim’s mother, Inna Makan, the teenager’s father expressed his profound remorse to Aaj Tak. Acknowledging that the tragedy cannot be undone, he shared that he truly empathizes with her suffering and intends to spend the rest of his life asking for her mercy, as per news reports.

The Sahil Dhaneshra Case

On February 3, 23-year-old Sahil Dhaneshra was killed near Lal Bahadur Shastri College in Dwarka after an unlicensed minor driving a commercial vehicle allegedly collided with his motorcycle.

According to Delhi Police, the car hit Sahil’s bike while traveling in the opposite direction before crashing into a parked taxi. Sahil died at the scene, while an injured taxi driver was hospitalized for treatment.

Authorities have registered an FIR under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and seized all vehicles involved for inspection. The juvenile suspect was apprehended and sent to an observation home; however, the Juvenile Justice Board recently granted him interim bail to appear for his Class 10 exams. The investigation remains active as police analyze CCTV footage and medical reports.

Victim's mother cry for help

The victim's mother Inna Makan, has raised a series of harrowing allegations claiming that the 17-year-old was out with his sister on February 3 to shoot reels.

"The speed at which the Scorpio was being driven is clearly visible in the reels. He (the accused) was driving in the wrong lane, came straight in front of a bus and performed a stunt while he and his sister were making reels," Makan, a single parent, told news agency ANI.