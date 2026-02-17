Dwarka Road Crash: Minor SUV Driver Gets Interim Bail For Class 10 Exams, Father To Face Jail

New Delhi: A 17-year-old boy, allegedly behind the wheel of a speeding SUV that killed a 23-year-old motorcyclist in Dwarka, has been granted interim bail by the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB).

The relief, granted on February 10, allows the minor to appear for his upcoming Class 10 board examinations.

The victim, identified as Sahil Dhaneshra, was a single child and a BBA student who had recently secured admission to a university in Manchester, UK.

The Fatal Collision

The incident occurred on February 3 near Lal Bahadur Shastri College in Dwarka. According to police reports, a white Scorpio, allegedly being driven by an unlicensed teenager, swerved into the opposite lane at high speed before slamming into Sahil’s motorcycle.

Advertisement

The impact was so severe that the SUV also rammed into a parked taxi, seriously injuring its driver, Ajit Singh.

Sahil’s mother, Inna Makan, has alleged that the minor was performing stunts to film "fun reels" for social media at the time of the crash. Investigators are currently reviewing CCTV footage and social media evidence to verify these claims.

Advertisement

Parental Accountability

While the minor faces proceedings under the Juvenile Justice Act, the Delhi Police have moved to hold his father, a Dwarka-based transporter, criminally liable.

Authorities have invoked Section 199A of the Motor Vehicles Act, a stringent provision introduced in 2019 specifically to target the guardians of minor drivers.

A Mother's Plea for Justice

The case has sparked intense public debate over "VIP culture" and parental neglect. "I raised my son alone for 23 years. Someone’s 'fun reel' destroyed my world," Inna Makan stated in an emotional video appeal.

She has called for the strictest possible punishment for both the driver and the father to serve as a deterrent.