'I Have Not Seen Any Such Reel’: Father Of Minor In Dwarka Road Crash Denies Knowing Son Was Driving SUV

New Delhi: Yash Singh, the father of the 17-year-old accused of killing a 23-year-old student in a high-speed SUV crash in Dwarka, has broken his silence.

Speaking to the Police authorities after being named in the chargesheet, Singh claimed that he was unaware that his son was operating the vehicle on the day of the tragedy.

"We were out of town when this happened," Singh stated, adding that his son "did not have a driver's license" and was not authorised to take the car.

The "Out of Town" Defence

The statement comes as Delhi Police intensify their probe into the fatal accident that claimed the life of Sahil Dhaneshra on February 3.

While Singh maintains he was away and unaware of his son's actions, the victim's family and local authorities have raised questions regarding parental oversight.

Investigation reports have since revealed a troubling history; the white Scorpio-N involved in the crash allegedly had 13 prior speeding challans registered against it.

For the prosecution, this suggests a pattern of reckless use of the vehicle that the owner, Yash Singh, should have been aware of, regardless of his location on the day of the crash.

Strict Penalties Under Section 199A

The Delhi Police have invoked Section 199A of the Motor Vehicles Act against Singh, who is a transporter based in Dwarka.

This provision was designed to hold guardians and vehicle owners strictly accountable for the actions of minor drivers.

Under Section 199A, the court presumes the minor had the guardian's consent.

To escape liability, Yash Singh must prove in court that the offence was committed without his knowledge and that he exercised all "due diligence" to prevent his son from driving.

A Mother’s Pursuit of Accountability

Sahil’s mother, Inna Makan, who raised him as a single parent, has dismissed the father's claims.

She alleges that the minor and his sister were filming social media "stunt reels" at the time of the collision.

"If there were 13 prior fines, how can a father say he didn't know his son was driving?" she questioned in a recent public appeal.

As the minor remains out on interim bail to complete his Class 10 board exams, the legal focus has shifted toward the father.