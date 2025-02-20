Dynasty Politics or Legit Delegation? BJP Questions Protocol Breach in Srinagar

Srinagar: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday demanded a formal clarification from the Jammu and Kashmir administration after Waleed Karra, son of Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Tariq Hameed Karra, attended an official review meeting in Srinagar on behalf of his father, triggering allegations of “political nepotism” and a breach of democratic protocol.

The high-level meeting, held on Tuesday at Srinagar’s Banquet Hall and chaired by Minister for Health and Education Sakeena Itoo, was convened to assess ongoing development projects and review government-sponsored schemes across the Srinagar district. Waleed Karra was seen seated alongside senior bureaucrats and legislators during the session, prompting sharp reactions from the BJP.

BJP’s Jammu and Kashmir spokesperson Altaf Thakur strongly criticized the move, calling it a “gross violation of protocol” and an “affront to democratic values.”

“How was Waleed Karra, an unelected individual, allowed to participate in a government meeting meant strictly for elected representatives and senior bureaucrats? Who authorized his presence, and why did no one object to this breach of protocol?” Thakur asked.

Thakur further alleged that political families in Jammu and Kashmir continue to treat governance as their “family fiefdom,” undermining public trust and transparency.

“The people of Jammu and Kashmir deserve an accountable administration—not dynastic rule by proxy,” he asserted, demanding that Chief Minister Omar Abdullah initiate a probe into the incident and take corrective measures.

Waleed Karra, a medical doctor by profession who recently joined the Congress party, defended his participation, claiming he attended as his father’s nominee.

“I was officially nominated by my father, who is an MLA, to represent him at the meeting,” Waleed had said.

However, officials at the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Srinagar refuted these claims. According to them, the invitation was sent to Tariq Hameed Karra in his capacity as an MLA, not to his son.

“He (Waleed) was not invited to the meeting. He came on his own and did not speak during the session,” an official from the DC office confirmed.

The controversy comes amid heightened political sensitivities, especially as Tariq Hameed Karra has been vocal about the Congress party’s decision to stay out of the elected government following the 2024 assembly elections, citing the absence of full statehood as a primary concern.

Karra, addressing party workers earlier this week, reiterated that Congress refused to join the cabinet despite contesting elections in alliance with the National Conference (NC), accusing the central government of backtracking on its promise to restore Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood.

“Today, we feel vindicated. The elected government isn’t even allowed to make basic decisions in the public interest. This exposes the hollow nature of the current setup,” Karra told party members.

He also stressed that the demand for the restoration of full statehood remains non-negotiable.

Meanwhile, the BJP continues to push for greater transparency and accountability here, warning that the inclusion of unelected individuals in official government meetings poses a threat to the democratic framework of Jammu and Kashmir.