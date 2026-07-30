E20 Petrol Lowers Vehicle Mileage by 2-6%, But No Engine Failure Reported: Nitin Gadkari Tells the Parliamen

Motorists switching to E20 petrol might notice a minor drop in fuel efficiency, ranging from 2 to 6 per cent. However, the blend significantly reduces emissions and has not caused any proven engine damage, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari informed Parliament on Thursday.

In a written response to the Lok Sabha, Gadkari explained that the impact of E20 petrol on mileage depends primarily on the vehicle's age and overall type.

Mileage Trade-Off and Engine Safety

A comprehensive joint study conducted by the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), and Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) revealed that fuel economy could drop between 2 and 6 per cent. This drop applies across BS-III, BS-IV, and BS-VI petrol two-wheelers and four-wheelers.

The assessment relied on standard certification tests alongside customized evaluation protocols designed in collaboration with vehicle manufacturers. Gadkari confirmed that extensive dynamometer durability tests and real-world road trials recorded zero engine failures linked to E20 usage.

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Furthermore, the minister highlighted that E20 petrol offers superior acceleration, smoother ride performance, and roughly 30 per cent lower carbon emissions compared to E10 fuel.

Government Defends E20 Rollout

The E20 initiative, which blends 20 per cent ethanol with 80 per cent petrol—has drawn criticism from opposition leaders and consumer advocates. Critics have raised red flags over vehicle compatibility, reduced mileage, and the risk of higher long-term maintenance costs. Addressing these concerns, Gadkari stressed that the Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) program was introduced gradually after thorough consultations with NITI Aayog, auto manufacturers, oil marketing firms, ARAI, SIAM, the Indian Institute of Petroleum, and key technical institutions.

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He pointed out that India's ethanol journey started with a pilot project back in 2001, followed by the rollout of E5 in 2006. While blending sat at a modest 1.53 per cent in 2013-14, it has grown rapidly due to expanded production infrastructure and supporting policies. According to Gadkari, E15+ petrol has been widely distributed for over three and a half years, while E19-E20 blends have been available for more than two and a half years. Over 20 crore two-wheelers and 3 crore petrol cars have used these blends without documented evidence of widespread breakdowns or damage.