EAM Jaishankar Conducts Transparent Draw; 1,000 Pilgrims Selected for Kailash Manasarovar Yatra 2026

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar on Thursday conducted the computerized draw for the selection of pilgrims (Yatris) for the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra (KMY) 2026.

A total of 1,000 Yatris have been selected through a transparent, computer-generated random process that ensured gender balance. The selected pilgrims will undertake the sacred journey in 20 batches of 50 Yatris each. The 2026 edition of the Yatra is scheduled to run from June to August.

The pilgrims will travel via the Lipulekh and Nathu La passes. Both routes are now fully motorable, significantly reducing the trekking component and making the pilgrimage more accessible.

Details of the routes and respective batches are available on the official KMY website. Selected Yatris have already been informed through SMS and email notifications. Candidates can also log in to the portal (https://kmy.gov.in) to check their selection status or contact the helpline number 011-23088214 for assistance.

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The annual Kailash Manasarovar Yatra holds immense spiritual significance for devotees, who undertake the arduous journey to the holy site revered across multiple faiths.

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