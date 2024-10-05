Published 23:28 IST, October 5th 2024
EAM Jaishankar's Dig At Pakistan, says ‘SAARC Not Going Forward as One Member Fuels Terrorism’
Without naming Pakistan, EAM Jaishankar said that SAARC has stopped going forward as one of its members is practicing cross-border terrorism.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Manas Gupta
EAM Jaishankar takes dig at Pakistan, says SAARC not going forward as one member practicing terrorism | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
23:25 IST, October 5th 2024