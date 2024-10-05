sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Durga Puja in Dhaka | Exit Poll Results 2024 | US Elections | Tirupati Laddu Row | Haryana Election | Middle East Conflict |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • EAM Jaishankar's Dig At Pakistan, says ‘SAARC Not Going Forward as One Member Fuels Terrorism’

Published 23:28 IST, October 5th 2024

EAM Jaishankar's Dig At Pakistan, says ‘SAARC Not Going Forward as One Member Fuels Terrorism’

Without naming Pakistan, EAM Jaishankar said that SAARC has stopped going forward as one of its members is practicing cross-border terrorism.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Manas Gupta
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
EAM Jaishankar takes dig at Pakistan, says SAARC not going forward as one member practicing terrorism
EAM Jaishankar takes dig at Pakistan, says SAARC not going forward as one member practicing terrorism | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

23:25 IST, October 5th 2024