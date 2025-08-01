EAM S Jaishankar Responds to 'Greater Bangladesh' Propaganda, Rejects Map Showing Indian States

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar responded to concerns raised in the Rajya Sabha regarding the emergence of a radical Islamist group in Bangladesh promoting a ‘Greater Bangladesh’ map that includes parts of Indian territory. The issue was raised by MP Randeep Singh Surjewala during the Question Hour, prompting the minister to address the matter with clarity.

Dr. S Jaishankar stated, "The Government has taken note of reports that an Islamist group in Dhaka called the ‘Saltanat-e-Bangla’, backed by a Turkish NGO called the ‘Turkish Youth Federation’, has put out a map of the so-called ‘Greater Bangladesh’ that includes parts of India. The map was displayed in the Dhaka University."

He further clarified the context of the map’s display, citing Bangladesh’s official fact-checking platform, ‘BanglaFact’, which claimed no evidence of ‘Saltanat-e-Bangla’ operating in Bangladesh. The platform stated that the map was part of a historical exhibition referencing the Bengal Sultanate, held at Dhaka University on April 14, 2025, to mark Pohela Boisakh (Bengali New Year). The organizers denied any links to foreign political entities.

Despite these clarifications, the minister assured that India remains vigilant. "The Government of India closely monitors all developments that have implications for India’s national security and continues to take all necessary measures to safeguard it," he emphasized.

What's ‘Greater Bangladesh’ Propaganda?

A Dhaka-based Islamist organization with alleged Turkish backing has reportedly circulated maps depicting a 'Greater Bangladesh' that incorporates multiple Indian states from the Eastern and Northeastern regions.

The controversial map includes Indian states such as Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, and the entire Northeast, along with Myanmar’s Arakan State. The map reportedly appeared in university halls across Dhaka University, targeting youth and student gatherings.

This incident follows increased Turkish engagement in Bangladesh since the Md. Yunus-led government assumed power last year. Turkey has proposed military supplies to Bangladesh, while Turkish NGOs aligned with President Erdogan’s AKP party have expanded their activities in the country. Reports say that Pakistan has played a role in fostering closer ties between Turkey and Bangladesh since August 2023.