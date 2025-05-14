EAM S Jaishankar’s Security Upgraded with Bulletproof Car Amid Indo-Pak Tensions Post Operation Sindoor

Amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has reportedly enhanced the security cover of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. According to reports, a bulletproof car has been added to his convoy, and security around his Delhi residence has been significantly tightened.

S Jaishankar right now has Z-Category security provided by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), which includes a 33-member team of commandos. Six armed personnel accompany him during travel, while 10 others guard his residence..

Delhi Police Responds to MEA’s Request

The move comes after the Ministry of External Affairs submitted a formal request over the weekend to increase Jaishankar’s security. The request reportedly followed a surge in cross-border hostilities, particularly after India’s assertive retaliation with 100% precision strikes targeting the key terror camps operating within Pakistan territory under Operation Sindoor.

Security Review for Other Officials and Leaders

As per reports, the Delhi Police have also initiated a review of security for other high-profile officials, including Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and at least 25 BJP leaders, Union Ministers, MPs, and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. This decision was finalised during a high-level meeting on Sunday chaired by Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora. The review focuses on those who have publicly condemned Pakistan's role in harbouring terrorism, especially through social media.

Additional Safety Measures Ordered