Earthquake Jolt Haryana, Delhi-NCR; NDRF Shares Dos And Don'ts For Safety Before, During And After Tremors

On early Thursday morning (July 10), Delhi and other parts of the National Capital Region (NCR) felt strong tremors of an earthquake as it struck Haryana's Jhajjar district. The estimated magnitude of the tremors was around 4.4 on the Richter scale, and according to the National Institute of Seismology, its depth was 10 km. In several areas of Haryana, Delhi-NCR residents left their homes or found shelter under the beam, but many were shaken by the tremors and expressed that they couldn't figure out what to do when they were struck by the earthquake.