  • Earthquake Jolt Haryana, Delhi-NCR; NDRF Shares Dos And Don'ts For Safety Before, During And After Tremors

Updated 10 July 2025 at 10:27 IST

Earthquake Jolt Haryana, Delhi-NCR; NDRF Shares Dos And Don'ts For Safety Before, During And After Tremors

The estimated magnitude of the tremors was around 4.4 on the Richter scale in Haryana's Jhajjar district. According to the National Institute of Seismology, its depth was 10 km.

Reported by: Niharika Sanjeeiv
Dos and Don'ts before, during and after earthquake.
Dos and Don'ts before, during and after an earthquake. | Image: Reddit

On early Thursday morning (July 10), Delhi and other parts of the National Capital Region (NCR) felt strong tremors of an earthquake as it struck Haryana's Jhajjar district. The estimated magnitude of the tremors was around 4.4 on the Richter scale, and according to the National Institute of Seismology, its depth was 10 km. In several areas of Haryana, Delhi-NCR residents left their homes or found shelter under the beam, but many were shaken by the tremors and expressed that they couldn't figure out what to do when they were struck by the earthquake.

Now, NDRF has put out Do's and Don'ts to ensure the safety of citizens before, during and after the earthquake.

Dos and Don'ts to keep in mind when struck by an earthquake

Before

  • Consult a structural engineer to make your house earthquake resistant.
  • Repair deep plaster cracks on walls and ceilings.
  • Fasten shelves securely to walls; place heavy/large objects on lower shelves.
  • Have an emergency kit ready.
  • Develop an emergency communication plan for family.
  • Learn the technique of Drop Cover - Hold'.

During

  • Stay Calm and Do Not Panic
  • DROP under a table; COVER your head with one hand and HOLD the table till the tremors last.
  • Run outside as soon as the tremors stop. DO NOT use the lift.
  • When outside, move away from buildings, trees, walls and poles.
  • When inside a vehicle, pull over in an open place and remain inside; avoid bridges.

After

  • Avoid entering damaged buildings.
  • If trapped in rubble:
    - Do not light a matchstick;
    - Cover your mouth with a cloth;
    - Tap on a pipe or wall;
    - Sound a whistle;
    - Shout only as a last resort.
  • Use stairs and NOT lifts or elevators.

Published 10 July 2025 at 10:20 IST