BREAKING: 4.4 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Delhi-NCR; Strong Tremors Felt Across Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram

BREAKING: Mild to moderate earthquake tremors were felt across New Delhi and adjoining areas early Thursday morning. According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake was of 4.4 magnitude on the Richter Scale and it struck the region on July 10, 2025, at 9:04:50 AM IST triggering tremors across Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, Ghaziabad and surrounding areas.

The epicenter is located in Jhajjar, Haryana, at latitude 28.63° North and longitude 76.68° East. The tremors were felt for nearly 10 seconds.

Social media was abuzz moments after the tremors were felt, with users across Delhi-NCR reporting on X.

NDRF also shared do's and don'ts to ensure the safety before, during and after an Earthquake. Check below -