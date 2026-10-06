BREAKING: 4.9-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Uttarakhand, Tremors Felt Across Delhi-NCR

New Delhi: Earthquake tremors were felt across the Delhi-NCR region on Tuesday, with the epicentre of the quake located in Uttarakhand, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The NCS said an earthquake of magnitude 4.9 struck Chamoli in Uttarakhand at 10:22 pm IST.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, an earthquake of magnitude 4.5 struck Assam’s Nagaon district in the early hours of Tuesday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake occurred at 4:23:47 am IST at a depth of 33 kilometres, the NCS said in a post on X.

The epicentre of the earthquake was located at latitude 26.428 North and longitude 93.060 East, according to the NCS.

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Further details regarding any damage or casualties are awaited.

