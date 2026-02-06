Republic World
Updated 6 February 2026 at 09:01 IST

Early Morning Tremors: Magnitude 4.0 Earthquake Hits Sikkim's Namchi

The quake in Sikkim's Namchi occurred at a shallow depth of 5 km beneath the Earth's surface at 3:11 am.

Asian News International
Map showing earthquake epicentre in Sikkim after tremors jolted Gyalshing and Namchi
Representative Image | Image: Reuters/Representative

Namchi: A magnitude 4.0 earthquake shook Namchi in Sikkim in the early hours of Friday, according to the National Center for Seismology. 

The quake occurred at a shallow depth of 5 km beneath the Earth's surface at 3:11 am. 

"EQ of M: 4.0, On: 06/02/2026 03:11:30 IST, Lat: 27.38 N, Long: 88.42 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Namchi, Sikkim," National Center for Seismology said in an 'X' post. 

On February 4, Tremors were felt in parts of Kolkata after reports of earthquakes in neighbouring countries, including Myanmar, Bangladesh, and Tibet, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). 

Locals reported feeling tremors after their surroundings began shaking, after which they realised there was an earthquake. 

Speaking to ANI, Mrityunjay Das said he saw things shaking, which led him to realise an earthquake was occurring. 

"We felt the tremors. Later, we felt that the lamp and chair had moved from their position, which is when we got to know that there was an earthquake," he said. 

Another local said he felt a jerk at his shop, "A little while ago, when I was in the shop, I felt a sudden jerk. Later, I got to know that there was an earthquake." 

Published By : Amrita Narayan

Published On: 6 February 2026 at 09:01 IST